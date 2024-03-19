Shell appoints Joiner in reshuffle of gas, power trading unit

SHELL has appointed Greg Joiner to head its Shell Energy unit which oversees renewable generation, gas and power marketing, as part of a broader reshuffle of the trading division.

Joiner’s appointment, which follows the departure of veteran executive Steve Hill last week, will take effect on Apr 1, Shell said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday (Mar 19).

Joiner currently heads Shell Energy’s European business.

Tom Summers will continue to head Shell’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading business, the world’s largest, and will report to head of trading Andrew Smith starting Apr 1.

David Wells will remain head of power, gas and environmental products trading and also report to Smith, Shell said.

Shell is the world’s largest LNG trader, accounting for nearly 17 per cent of global LNG trading volumes of 404 million tonnes in 2023, according to company data. REUTERS

