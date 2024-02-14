Shell expects 50% rise in global LNG demand by 2040

Published Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 5:24 pm
Shell says the tight supply of liquefied natural gas is maintaining prices and price volatility above historic averages.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Shell

GLOBAL demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is estimated to rise by more than 50 per cent by 2040, as China and countries in South and South-east Asia use more LNG to support their economic growth, Shell said in an outlook report on Wednesday (Feb 14).

Global LNG trading rose by 1.8 per cent to 404 million tonnes in 2023 from 397 million in 2022, Shell said in its 2024 annual LNG outlook, adding that tight supply is maintaining prices and price volatility above historic averages and constraining economic growth.

Although demand for natural gas has peaked in some regions, it continues to rise globally and is expected to reach around 625-685 million tons per year in 2040, according to the latest industry estimates, the report said.

“China is likely to dominate LNG demand growth this decade as its industry seeks to cut carbon emissions by switching from coal to gas,” said Steve Hill, executive vice-president for Shell Energy.

“With China’s coal-based steel sector accounting for more emissions than the total emissions of the UK, Germany and Turkey combined, gas has an essential role to play in tackling one of the world’s biggest sources of carbon emissions and local air pollution,” he added. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Liquefied natural gas

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Shareholders, Sias raise concerns over Chemical Industries’ C-suite resignations, alleged ‘post-retirement perks’

Gold struggles below US$2,000 per ounce as US Fed cut bets trimmed

Oil up on geopolitical tension, gains capped by fading Federal Reserve rate-cut hopes

India plans US$9 billion rooftop solar push as key elections loom

Vietnam’s largest refinery to book over 10 billion yen net loss in 2023

Indonesia’s Pertamina to slash capacity at second-biggest refinery due to upgrade

Breaking News

Most Popular