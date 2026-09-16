The Business Times
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Shrinking China fuel stockpiles raise chance of export curbs

China’s government strictly controls the amount of fuel refiners can export

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Published Wed, Sep 16, 2026 · 12:01 PM
    • Petrol stockpiles at Chinese state-owned fuel suppliers dropped 2.9 per cent last week to the lowest since 2022.
    • Petrol stockpiles at Chinese state-owned fuel suppliers dropped 2.9 per cent last week to the lowest since 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    CHINA’S petrol and diesel inventories are plunging as refiners grapple with a tightening domestic market, raising the chance the government may move to limit fuel exports again. 

    Petrol stockpiles at Chinese state-owned fuel suppliers dropped 2.9 per cent last week to the lowest since 2022, according to JLC International. Diesel holdings declined 2.4 per cent to a 15-month low.

    Chinese traders are already seeing fewer domestic offers for diesel as market participants try to manage inventories, and think about withholding supplies for later sales.

    Beijing moved quickly to curb oil product exports in the early weeks of the US-Iran war, depriving Asian buyers of much-needed fuel but also helping to keep a lid on global crude prices.

    Authorities subsequently eased the restrictions, and shipments of petrol, diesel and jet fuel, known as clean products, had recovered to a combined 2.55 million tons in July, according to the latest Chinese customs data. 

    “With the domestic market tightening, we see an increasing risk that Beijing could restrict monthly clean product exports to around 1.2 million tons in the fourth quarter,” said Jianan Sun, an analyst at Energy Aspects in London.

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    China’s government strictly controls the amount of fuel refiners can export, and they were only allowed to resume and increase shipments on the condition that they keep inventories at elevated levels. 

    With some oil is getting through the Strait of Hormuz, volumes are still well below pre-war levels. And the recent closure of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline and Houthi territorial gains in Yemen are threatening shipments via the Red Sea.

    Chinese independent refiners, meanwhile, have lost access to their favoured Iranian crude due to the US blockade.

    That’s pushing up premiums for oil from Africa and Latin America, as Chinese buyers scramble to source alternative barrels.

    The situation is becoming so dire for the independents, or teapots, that they may have to cut run rates in the coming weeks. 

    JLC, a Chinese industry consultant, collects data directly from oil majors’ provincial marketing companies across the nation. The government doesn’t release official inventory figures. 

    On the wire

    Xinjiang’s rail expansion will triple outbound coal capacity to almost 300 million tons by 2027, shifting China’s marginal thermal coal pricing toward cheaper inland supply and away from seaborne imports, said Bloomberg Intelligence.

    The US and China are discussing slashing tariffs on certain goods, including on American energy and agricultural shipments — a potential sign the leaders’ summit next week will lead to an extension of the one-year trade truce.

    China’s top iron and steel industry body has called on domestic mills to rein in production and reduce inventories as oversupply and weak demand weigh on the market. REUTERS

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