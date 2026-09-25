The Business Times
business-time-50

Singapore judge raises doubts iron ore trader Radiant World is owed US$1 billion

High Court has appointed KPMG restructuring executives to take charge of the business

Summarise
Published Fri, Sep 25, 2026 · 12:53 PM
    • The judge also rejected Radiant World’s argument that a claim against Glencore for about US$2 billion should be regarded as a “realisable asset”.
    • The judge also rejected Radiant World’s argument that a claim against Glencore for about US$2 billion should be regarded as a “realisable asset”. PHOTO: REUTERS

    A SINGAPORE judge has cast doubt on trader Radiant World’s claim that it is owed more than US$1 billion from customers, citing concerns over an alleged “pattern of fraudulent conduct,” according to a court filing.

    Radiant World, battling demands from creditors, was placed under interim judicial management on Thursday (Sep 24), when the High Court appointed KPMG restructuring executives to take charge of the business.

    The decision, granting an application by Mizuho Bank, opens a new chapter in a saga that has gripped the global commodities industry.

    In the ruling, Judge Kristy Tan concluded the company was or was likely to become unable to pay its debts, according to a signed copy seen by Bloomberg. Tan added in the document that she placed “little weight” on the company’s claims it is owed US$1 billion in trade receivables – currently, the lion’s share of its assets.

    “There is an urgent need for interim judicial managers to investigate the Company’s affairs in the light of the prima facie pattern of fraudulent conduct on the part of the Company’s management,” Tan wrote. “This is a case where a management time-out may actually serve to enhance and prevent the running down of the Company’s assets and business.”

    Radiant World has denied all wrongdoing. A spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday (Sep 25). Mizuho also did not immediately respond to Bloomberg queries. Mizuho’s lawyers from Shook Lin & Bok declined to comment. 

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    A Bloomberg analysis of corporate records and visits to counterparties’ registered addresses had suggested that the vast majority was due from companies that said they owed Radiant nothing, firms closely related to Radiant itself, or obscure entities in the Middle East.

    Tan pointed to over US$210 million in Radiant World said it was owed by Aspira Co, Sapphire Minmetals Corporation and Quanterra International – companies which she noted were related to Radiant World itself, raising questions “as to how accurate or realisable these assets may be.” 

    The judge also rejected the company’s argument that a claim against Glencore for about US$2 billion should be regarded as a “realisable asset”.

    “It is pure speculation as to how the claim will fare and that it will be ‘resolved within 12 months,’” she wrote.

    Glencore has said that the claim against it is “meritless”. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Energy & CommoditiesIron ore

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    (From left) China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan, China’s President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump at the White House.

    Trump-Xi state dinner: Which big tech bosses got a seat at the VIP table?

    Wong Weng Sun “looks forward to moving on and putting this episode behind him”, says his law firm.

    Ex-Sembcorp Marine CEO Wong Weng Sun acquitted of charges in Brazil corruption case

    The aim of SG Semiconductor is to pitch Singapore’s chip ecosystem to international investors and talent, says A*Star.

    Singapore launches national semicon brand initiative, inks R&D deals

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More