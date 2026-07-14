The Business Times
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Singapore marine fuel sales rise in June after 2-month decline, likely due to lower prices

Sales of bunker or marine fuel were about 4.7 million tonnes last month, MPA data shows

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Tay Peck Gek

Tay Peck Gek

Published Tue, Jul 14, 2026 · 04:56 PM — Updated Tue, Jul 14, 2026 · 08:04 PM
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    • The higher bunker sales in June is despite 72 fewer vessels arriving for refuelling in Singapore compared with May.
    • The higher bunker sales in June is despite 72 fewer vessels arriving for refuelling in Singapore compared with May. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub, stemmed a two-month decline in marine fuel sales in June, edging up a modest 1.6 per cent year on year. The rise was notable and likely driven by lower bunker prices, an analyst said.

    Sales of bunker or marine fuel were about 4.7 million tonnes last month, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) published on Tuesday (Jul 14) showed, up 2.7 per cent over the month.

    Mahua Mitra, head of marine fuels pricing for the Asia-Pacific at energy and commodity market intelligence provider Argus, told The Business Times that the better showing was likely supported by a sharp decline in bunker prices following the easing in crude oil markets.

    Maritimemarine fuelsShippingConsultancy

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