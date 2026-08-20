Singapore police begin looking into trader Radiant World

Its counterparties and creditors have stepped back from the firm because of allegedly falsified documents

Little known outside the industry, Radiant World has become a significant player in the iron ore market, with a trading hub and office in Singapore. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s police force has begun looking into Radiant World after receiving reports on the iron ore trader, a spokesperson said on Thursday (Aug 20).

No further details were immediately available on the reports or the timeline of any inquiry.

Radiant World has been under pressure in recent weeks, as a number of its counterparties and creditors stepped back from the firm because of concerns over allegedly falsified documents.

It was previously reported that energy and commodity company Vitol Group and agricultural corporation Cargill had stopped trading with Radiant World, and creditors were reviewing their exposure.

A Radiant World spokesperson had no immediate comment on the Singapore inquiries.

The US Justice Department is also probing transactions around Radiant World, said sources. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission is also examining trades involving the company and its creditors, some sources noted.

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In the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is monitoring developments involving Radiant World, and engaging with relevant firms on any impacts on UK markets, said one source.

An FCA spokesperson said that the agency’s policy was not to comment on whether it was investigating particular firms or individuals.

Radiant World has not been accused of wrongdoing, and investigations do not always lead to charges. The company told Bloomberg in the week of Aug 10 that it had not been made aware of any US investigations.

It has previously denied wrongdoing, and said that it conducts its business to the “highest commercial and legal standards”.

Little known outside the industry, Radiant World has become a significant player in the iron ore market, with a trading hub and office in Singapore. Its founder Pinkesh Nahar is listed in public documents as a resident of the city-state.

It was reported on Jul 31 that several major commodity traders had moved to cut ties with the trading house amid concerns it provided falsified documents to banks.

Since then, Deutsche Bank and KBC Group froze funds in some of Radiant World’s Singapore accounts, and the company has been working to sell commodity inventories to boost its liquidity. BLOOMBERG