Thailand to boost fuel reserves, bids to secure LNG amid Iran crisis

[BANGKOK] Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened a meeting of energy agencies on Thursday (Mar 5) as fears grew over supply if the war with Iran disrupts global shipment, spurring Bangkok to raise fuel reserves and rush to secure energy supplies.

Thailand has about 95 days of oil reserves and will increase mandatory fuel reserves to 3 per cent from 1 per cent, Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon told reporters after the meeting.

“Our reliance on Qatar’s LNG, which passes through the Strait of Hormuz, is an issue,” Auttapol said.

Thailand imports around 2.2 to 2.8 million tonnes of LNG per year from Qatar on average, according to S&P Global, but production from Qatar has been shut, sources said.

Thailand halted energy exports on Sunday, he said, apart from those to Laos and Myanmar.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) earlier on Thursday approved a plan to procure three additional spot LNG cargoes to safeguard energy security, Auttapol said, adding the orders should be confirmed by next week. The cargoes would be sought for March-April delivery, the ERC said in a statement.

Thai state-owned oil and gas firm PTT has multiple trading partners and could source supplies, Auttapol said, adding that power generation plants were still operating and there would be no energy shortages.

Auttapol said authorities would reassess the situation in 15 days and the oil fund had capacity to absorb any changes. REUTERS