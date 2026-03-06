Trump says further action to reduce pressure on oil is imminent
- US President Donald Trump said Iran was calling to ask how to make a deal. PHOTO: NYTIMES
[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Thursday said further action to reduce pressure on oil was imminent, adding that Iran was reaching out to make a deal amid US and Israeli strikes.
Trump, speaking at an event with the Inter Miami soccer team at the White House, said Iran was calling to ask how to make a deal. He also called on Iranian diplomats around the world to request asylum and help shape a new and better Iran. REUTERS
