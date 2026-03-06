The Business Times

Trump says further action to reduce pressure on oil is imminent

Published Fri, Mar 6, 2026 · 06:22 AM
    • US President Donald Trump said Iran was calling to ask how to make a deal.
    [WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Thursday said further action to reduce pressure on oil was imminent, adding that Iran was reaching out to make a deal amid US and Israeli strikes.

    Trump, speaking at an event with the Inter Miami soccer team at the White House, said Iran was calling to ask how to make a deal. He also called on Iranian diplomats around the world to request asylum and help shape a new and better Iran. REUTERS

    Oil pricesDonald TrumpIranUnited States

