Trump says further action to reduce pressure on oil is imminent

US President Donald Trump said Iran was calling to ask how to make a deal. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Thursday said further action to reduce pressure on oil was imminent, adding that Iran was reaching out to make a deal amid US and Israeli strikes.

Trump, speaking at an event with the Inter Miami soccer team at the White House, said Iran was calling to ask how to make a deal. He also called on Iranian diplomats around the world to request asylum and help shape a new and better Iran. REUTERS