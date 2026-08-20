Tuas Power to build 670 MW plant to meet Singapore’s growing electricity needs

The new combined cycle gas turbine generating unit is set to be operational by 2031

Tuas Power’s new hydrogen-ready CCGT will be able to meet the electricity demand of up to about 1.2 million four-room HDB households annually. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Tuas Power has won the right to build, own and operate a new combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) generating unit, said the Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Thursday (Aug 20).

The CCGT is expected to provide 670 megawatts (MW) in power generation capacity, and is set to be ready for commercial operations by December 2031.

This follows a proposal request launched in April under EMA’s centralised process for new generation capacity, which the statutory board says will help ensure sufficient power generation capacity to meet Singapore’s future electricity needs.

“As Singapore’s electricity demand grows, planning ahead is critical,” said Puah Kok Keong, chief executive of EMA. “Tuas Power’s new CCGT will provide the capacity we need for the growth of energy-intensive sectors.”

Over the next decade, Singapore’s electricity demand is expected to grow anywhere from 2.4 to 4.8 per cent a year.

It will be driven by strong economic growth, transport electrification and the expansion of energy-intensive sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing and data centres, said EMA.

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Peak demand is projected to reach between 9.6 and 11.4 gigawatts in five years’ time, requiring Singapore to bring new power generation capacity online to meet the rise in demand.

With an installed capacity of 670 MW, Tuas Power’s new hydrogen-ready CCGT will be able to meet the electricity demand of up to about 1.2 million four-room Housing & Development Board households annually.

EMA previously launched two request for proposals in 2023 and 2024 for new CCGT generating units. The first sought a new CCGT plant with a minimum capacity of 600 MW, targeted for completion by end-2027.

The two units that are part of the 2024 request are expected to be operational in 2029 and 2030, respectively, with each unit having a generation capacity of at least 600 MW.