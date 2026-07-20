US average gas price returns to US$4 a gallon as Iran crisis escalates

Brent crude rose above US$90 a barrel Monday, the highest in over a month

The price has surged 13 US cents higher from a week ago, when it averaged US$3.87 across the country. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] After a brief respite, the price of gas is back on the rise.

On Monday, the average price at the pump in the United States climbed to US$4 a gallon, according to the AAA motor club, as the war with Iran reignited, halting most shipping and pinching already-depleted global refineries.

The price has surged 13 US cents higher from a week ago, when it averaged US$3.87 across the country.

It’s a return to the elevated prices seen this spring. In March, shortly after the United States and Israel attacked Iran, gas prices in the United States hit an average of US$4 a gallon for the first time since 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine. Prices breached US$4.50 in May before gradually dropping below the US$4 threshold after the United States and Iran agreed to a tentative ceasefire.

The preliminary agreement did not hold, and the conflict has escalated once more, with the United States this week reinstating a naval blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for oil and gas transport. The blockade and the strikes in the area have all but halted shipping, pushing up energy prices.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, rose above US$90 a barrel Monday, the highest in over a month. West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, was US$82 a barrel.

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On Thursday, the average price of diesel rose above US$5 a gallon, up 33 per cent since the start of the war. On Monday, diesel was US$5.11 a gallon, up about 23 US cents from a week earlier.

The national average price does not reflect the wide range of prices across the country. Prices in many Southern states, for instance, are closer to US$3.60 a gallon, while they’re around US$5.50 a gallon in California.

The price increases represent a conundrum for President Donald Trump as the country nears the November midterm elections, which are likely to be a critical referendum on his performance. Economic anxiety is top of mind for many voters.

The White House lauded economic data released last week showing that consumer prices had dipped in June, though they were still up 3.5 per cent from the same time last year. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office: “Prices are coming way down, and we’re doing a great job. And remember that for the midterms.”

But July appears to be delivering the opposite. There are several factors playing into price pressures, beyond the increase in oil costs as a result of the war in the Middle East. Many refineries in the United States that turn oil into different types of fuel are running at high capacities with low inventory. And there is elevated demand for gas with summer travel. NYTIMES