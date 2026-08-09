Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Saudi Aramco Jazan refinery, fire extinguished

The refinery was targeted with a drone

Houthi militants also claimed responsibility for a separate attack on the Aramco refinery in Jazan on Jul 25. PHOTO: REUTERS

YEMEN’S Iran-aligned Houthis said they had attacked Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery on Sunday (Aug 9), two days after the kingdom signed a defence pact with Turkey and Pakistan.

The Saudi energy ministry said a fire had broken out at the refinery that was later extinguished, without saying what caused the fire. It said the relevant authorities were completing procedures to deal with the incident at the refinery, which processes 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day in south-western Saudi Arabia. No injuries were reported, it added.

The Houthis targeted the refinery with a drone, military spokesperson Yahay Saree posted on X. They had struck Aramco sites before in Jazan and Yanbu on the Red Sea.

Iran and Shi’ite Muslim armed groups allied to it have been firing on Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, and blockading their energy shipments, since the US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb 28 in a major escalation after years of regional tumult.

Aramco chief Amin Nasser said on Aug 4 that recent attacks on the company’s facilities had caused some production interruptions but that he was confident operations could be restored quickly. He said the attacks had no material operational or financial impact.

The escalations, which disrupted global energy supplies and rattled the world’s economy, prompted Saudi Arabia on Friday to form an alliance with Turkey and Pakistan, two Sunni-majority US allies.

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The accord is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression and stipulates that an armed attack against any of the three would be regarded as an attack on all.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the new alliance was not directed against Iran or any other country, but rather served as a general pledge to support the three allies’ security.

On Jul 27, Aramco shut the refinery in Jazan, which is near the border with Yemen, following an attack by Houthi militants damaged the plant’s Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle complex and tank farm area, according to a note from consultancy IIR seen by Reuters.

The refinery also produces gasoline and ultra-light sulfur diesel.

The Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea in July in response to what they described as a Saudi siege of Yemen, an allegation Riyadh denies. REUTERS