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Zurich, Allianz insured transactions linked to Radiant World: report

This comes amid concerns that invoices Radiant World provided to banks may not have been valid

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Published Fri, Sep 11, 2026 · 01:12 PM
    • Zurich insured Radiant against non-payment from multiple counterparties, including commodities major Glencore, the FT report said.
    • Zurich insured Radiant against non-payment from multiple counterparties, including commodities major Glencore, the FT report said. PHOTO: REUTERS

    ZURICH Insurance Group and Allianz insured transactions linked to embattled iron ore trader Radiant World, the Financial Times reported on Friday (Sep 11). Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report.

    Radiant World has come under pressure in recent months after some banks froze its accounts and several trading houses cut ties on concerns that invoices it provided to banks may not have been valid. The company has denied wrongdoing.

    Zurich insured Radiant against non-payment from multiple counterparties, including commodities major Glencore, under a policy that provided cover in the double-digit millions of dollars, the FT report said.

    Allianz Trade, the German insurer’s trade credit insurance arm, also insured Radiant against non-payment, although its total exposure is smaller than Zurich’s, the report added, citing people familiar with that policy.

    Zurich, Allianz and Radiant World did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Zurich told the FT that it “does not have any material exposure to Radiant World”.

    On Monday, LAM Trade Finance Group II, in which US investment bank Jefferies has a minority stake, applied for a freezing injunction in Singapore against Radiant World and its founder.

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    Founded in the early 2000s, Radiant World became one of the world’s largest iron ore traders, handling more than 80 million metric tons of the steelmaking ingredient in 2025, according to its website. REUTERS

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    Energy & CommoditiesIron oreAllianz

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