Engineering firm CSC bags contracts worth over S$70m

CSC Holdings secured foundation contracts worth more than S$70 million in total in August, said the geotechnical engineering firm on Friday.

They include work on Exxon Mobil’s multi-billion-dollar expansion of its integrated manufacturing complex on Jurong Island, the Singapore Institute of Technology's new campus at Punggol North, and the North-South Corridor Tunnels.

The contracts are expected to contribute positively to CSC’s full-year results for the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

Mainboard-listed CSC’s order book now stands at about S$180 million as at Sept 5, with most of the orders to be delivered within the next six months.

Its counter closed unchanged at S$0.02 on Friday before the announcement.