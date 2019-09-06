You are here

Engineering firm CSC bags contracts worth over S$70m

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 6:24 PM
CSC Holdings secured foundation contracts worth more than S$70 million in total in August, said the geotechnical engineering firm on Friday. 

They include work on Exxon Mobil’s multi-billion-dollar expansion of its integrated manufacturing complex on Jurong Island, the Singapore Institute of Technology's new campus at Punggol North, and the North-South Corridor Tunnels. 

The contracts are expected to contribute positively to CSC’s full-year results for the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

Mainboard-listed CSC’s order book now stands at about S$180 million as at Sept 5, with most of the orders to be delivered within the next six months.

Its counter closed unchanged at S$0.02 on Friday before the announcement. 

