Engineering firm DLF Holdings to raise S$4.26m through IPO

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 6:14 PM
DLF Holdings, a mechanical and electrical engineering services firm, on Tuesday said it plans to raise about S$4.26 million from its initial public offering (IPO), with its shares to be listed on the Catalist board.

The group will place 18.5 million placement shares at S$0.23 apiece. 

The placement will close at noon on July 23, and the listing and trading of the company's shares on Catalist is expected to commence at 9am on July 25.

PrimePartners Corporate Finance is the sponsor, issue manager and placement agent to the company.

