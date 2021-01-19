You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS

Entities of Eagle Hospitality Trust file for bankruptcy protection in Delaware court

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 7:50 PM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

ENTITIES of troubled Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) on Monday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Documents lodged showed that as many as 27 entities within the EHT stable filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday. These...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Riverstone acquires more land to ramp up production for cleanroom gloves

Oxley Holdings teams up with Pavilion to develop Oxley Towers in Kuala Lumpur

Tee International tells bourse it is able to fulfil borrowing obligations

First Reit unit-holders vote in favour of proposed restructuring

Broker's take: DBS sees 'pre-emptive' policy response to curb higher property prices

LMIRT raises S$281m in rights issue

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 07:31 PM
Consumer

ByteDance launches Douyin Pay, its mobile payment service for China

[BEIJING] Beijing-based ByteDance launched on Tuesday its third-party payment service for the Chinese version of its...

Jan 19, 2021 07:23 PM
Government & Economy

Thai woman handed record four-decade jail term for lese majeste

[BANGKOK] A Thai woman accused of insulting the royal family was jailed Tuesday for more than 43 years, a legal...

Jan 19, 2021 07:20 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong unemployment rises to highest level since 2004

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's unemployment rate rose in December to the highest level in 16 years as the city struggled...

Jan 19, 2021 07:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Riverstone acquires more land to ramp up production for cleanroom gloves

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary of Riverstone Holdings has acquired a piece of industrial land in Malaysia for a total...

Jan 19, 2021 06:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Oxley Holdings teams up with Pavilion to develop Oxley Towers in Kuala Lumpur

PROPERTY developer Oxley Holdings' Malaysian arm is partnering Malaysia-based Pavilion Project Management to develop...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS sees 'pre-emptive' policy response to curb higher property prices

High Court decision reshapes earlier ruling on creditors' claim on joint bank accounts

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

HDB issues S$800m notes due in 2026

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for