You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Envictus group CEO Khor Sin Kok resigns

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 7:01 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

ENVICTUS International Holdings on Tuesday said its group chief executive officer (CEO) Khor Sin Kok will resign on Oct 1 following the expiry of his leave of absence on Sept 30.

Acting group CEO Kamal YP Tan will be redesignated to group CEO from Oct 1, said the group in a regulatory filing.

Mah Weng Choong will separately be redesignated from independent non-executive director to non-independent non-executive director from Oct 1.

The group said the reason for the redesignation is due to the total consultancy fee of RM211,000 (S$70,000) received by Mr Mah for the financial year ending Sept 30, 2020 from Motivage Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Envictus.

The amount, which is in excess of S$50,000, is deemed significant for purpose of determining the director's independence in accordance with the Code of Corporate Governance 2018, said the group.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Envictus shares tumbled 2.4 Singapore cents or 19.7 per cent to close at 9.8 Singapore cents on Tuesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

HKEX chief Li to step down at end of 2020, ahead of schedule

CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust unitholders vote in favour of proposed merger

UOA unit proposes to sell Kuala Lumpur office tower at discount to UOA Reit

Virtual AGMs allowed till next June; real-time electronic voting green-lit: MinLaw

SIA offers tours and inflight dining experiences, drops flights to nowhere

Stratech unable to provide exit offer, to be delisted on Oct 23

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 06:53 PM
Companies & Markets

HKEX chief Li to step down at end of 2020, ahead of schedule

[HONG KONG] The chief executive of Hong Kong's stock exchange, Charles Li, will step down at his own request at the...

Sep 29, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Sep 29, 2020 06:25 PM
Stocks

STI retreats 0.5% alongside muted trading in Asian markets

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell alongside muted trading in other Asian markets on Tuesday, retreating 11.4 points...

Sep 29, 2020 06:13 PM
Real Estate

Redas president calls for ABSD reprieve for first-time upgraders

FOLLOWING the government's clampdown on Monday on the re-issuance of options to purchase (OTPs) by private housing...

Sep 29, 2020 05:55 PM
Government & Economy

Thai economy seen contracting less than forecast this year

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy is likely to shrink less this year than the record 8.5 per cent projected previously,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Strong condo sales targeting HDB upgraders will likely sustain momentum: DBS

SIA offers tours and inflight dining experiences, drops flights to nowhere

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Singapore banks, ThaiBev, Sunpower

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.