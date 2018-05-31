You are here

Enviro-Hub Holdings files notice of 3 years' losses; 6-month market cap still above SGX watch-list threshold

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 8:53 PM
SINGAPORE-LISTED Enviro-Hub Holdings filed a notice of three consecutive years' losses on Thursday, after financial results for the year to Dec 31, 2017 saw the company go into the red.

Under Singapore's listing rules, companies go on a watch list if they clock pre-tax losses for three straight years and have an average daily market capitalisation of less than S$40 million over six months.

The company, which has a diverse portfolio that includes recycling and refining of metals, property investments and management, as well as plastics to fuel refining, said that it was worth an average of S$42.14 million over six months as at May 31.

The Singapore Exchange holds quarterly reviews to identify which share issuers should be put on the watch list, with the next review taking place on the first market session in June.

Enviro-Hub shares closed at S$0.03 on Thursday before the announcement, unchanged from the previous session.

