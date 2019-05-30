You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Epicentre calls for trading suspension pending announcement

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 9:41 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

EPICENTRE Holdings has called for a trading suspension with immediate effect, "pending an announcement", it said on Thursday morning before the market opened.

The former Apple product reseller had called for a trading halt on Monday pending the release of an announcement. Before the halt, the counter fell two Singapore cents, or 53 per cent, to close at 1.8 cents. 

On May 24, the company was queried by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) for unusual price movements. This was after its shares dived 6.6 Singapore cents, or 63 per cent, to close at 3.8 cents on the same day. 

In its response to SGX-ST after the market had closed that day, the company said at the time that it was not aware of any information nor had any possible explanation which might explain the trading.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a separate announcement on the same day, the company announced the appointment of a new financial controller, Xu Yan, to oversee overall accounting, financial reporting and the information technology and logistics systems. She replaces Khoo Lay Fen - also the joint company secretary - who resigned effective May 31 due to personal reasons.  

Companies & Markets

TEE International delays sale of Tee Land stake by 2 months

Acesian Partners changes Catalist sponsor due to 'commercial reasons'

Applications for FCT's new preferential shares open at 9am on Thursday

Swiber creditors give green light to restructuring proposal

ESR-Reit takes out S$150m in unsecured loans to refinance debt, fund acquisitions

Stocks to watch: ESR-Reit, Willas-Array, United Food, Ley Choon, China Star Food

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_JLMASTURN30_3795632.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore refutes US accusation of currency manipulation

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ESR-Reit, Willas-Array, United Food, Ley Choon, China Star Food

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening