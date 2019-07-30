You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Epicentre names Ernst & Young as special auditor

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 9:38 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED Epicentre Holdings, which is facing a judicial management hearing next month as creditors emerge, named Ernst & Young Advisory as its special auditor on Tuesday, as the independent directors stepped up their review of past transactions.

The former Apple reseller, which told the bourse on July 25 that it would probe certain corporate events and transactions, has now said that it appointed Ernst & Young Advisory on Monday to probe issues that involve its allegedly uncontactable chairman and acting chief executive officer.

The purported disappearance of chairman Lim Tiong Hian, also known as Kenneth Lim - whom the board has moved to fire - is one of six matters that Epicentre specified for the special auditor to report on.

Ernst & Young Advisory - which will report exclusively to bourse regulator Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) - is empowered to carry out digital forensic procedures on electronic data storage devices such as computers, servers and mobile phones.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It also has the authority to take and assess “all relevant information and documents” from Epicentre, according to the announcement.

Other matters flagged for review include the circumstances and nature of loans that were entered into in the group’s name, “including but not limited to amounts due to (or) from” Mr Lim, as well as any loans that are of interest to SGX RegCo or Epicentre’s audit committee.

On top of that, Ernst & Young Advisory has been tasked with analysing the company’s cash flow and looking into the sale of subsidiary Epicentre Pte Ltd, a proposed share placement, and other issues - including whatever crops up “which might be of interest to the SGX RegCo”.

“The company will be making further announcements on the key findings of the special auditor and will update the shareholders further where there are material developments on this matter,” the board said in its latest announcement.

Trading in Epicentre’s shares has been suspended since May 30.

Companies & Markets

Japfa Q2 profit drops by 83.1% on fair value loss and higher sales costs

Tee Land almost trebles its losses for FY2019, sinks S$23.8 million into the red

Lian Beng Q4 profit down by 74.3% on lower revenue, lack of one-off gain

Starhill Global Reit bumps up Q4 DPU by 0.9% to 1.1 S cents

PT Astra International's H1 2019 earnings down 6%

Raffles United says will not restore free float if trading is suspended

Editor's Choice

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_VIDBS30ITCB_3848705.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS confident in fending off digital challengers

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Delong.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Delong up 15.8% to S$6.96 after CEO revives S$7/share cash offer

Jul 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file75n6gwod9uo15dlbnmzx.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

71 Robinson Road office block sold for S$655m to investment firm SV Robinson

nz_ascottt_300772.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit posts 8% higher Q2 DPU at 1.98 S cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly