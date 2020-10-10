ERP charges to go up by S$1 at six CTE gantries from Oct 12

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
MOTORISTS driving on parts of the Central Expressway (CTE) during peak hours will have to pay more Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) fees from Oct 12, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday.
The authority has found through its monitoring of traffic conditions last...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes