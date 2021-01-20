You are here

ESR-Reit DPU falls 16% to 0.84 Singapore cent for Q4

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 10:35 AM
yhuiting@sph.com.sg

ESR-REIT'S distribution per unit (DPU) dropped 16 per cent to 0.84 Singapore cent for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2020, from one cent the previous year.

Gross revenue for the fiscal year fell 9.1 per cent to S$229.9 million from S$253 million for FY2019. Net property income...

