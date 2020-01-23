You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit DPU for Q4 slips 0.5% to S$0.01

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 8:16 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

ESR-REIT'S distribution per unit (DPU) slipped 0.5 per cent to one Singapore cent for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019, from 1.005 cents a year ago.

The real estate investment trust (Reit), however, recorded higher gross revenue and net property income (NPI) attributable mainly to full quarter contributions from Viva Trust's nine properties and 15 Greenwich Drive, which were acquired in October 2018 via a merger; the leasing of its 30 Marsiling property following its asset enhancements; and rental price increase for existing properties, said ESR-Reit.

Gross revenue for the quarter was up 7 per cent to S$62.5 million from S$58.4 million a year ago, ESR-Reit said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

NPI rose 9.3 per cent to S$46.2 million from S$42.3 million a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Reit's total income available for distribution rose 18.4 per cent year on year to S$34.7 million from S$29.3 million.

SEE ALSO

Cache Logistics Trust Q4 DPU falls 8.4% to 1.376 S cents

The distribution will be paid out on March 9, 2020, after books closure on Feb 3, 2020.

Meanwhile, for the full year ended Dec 31, 2019, ESR-Reit's DPU rose 4 per cent to 4.011 Singapore cents, from 3.857 cents for FY2018, and total income available for distribution surged 78 per cent to S$132.6 million from S$74.5 million. Gross revenue jumped 61.3 per cent to S$253 million from S$156.9 million, and NPI climbed 67.7 per cent to S$187.9 million from S$112 million.

ESR-Reit units closed unchanged at S$0.55 on Wednesday.

BREAKING

Jan 23, 2020 08:34 AM
Companies & Markets

Cache Logistics Trust Q4 DPU falls 8.4% to 1.376 S cents

CACHE Logistics Trust’s distribution per unit (DPU) fell by 8.4 per cent to 1.376 Singapore cents for its fourth...

Jan 23, 2020 08:31 AM
Government & Economy

Britain must change how land is used to meet climate goal: advisers

[LONDON] Britons should plant many more trees, eat less meat, cut food waste and restore peatlands if the country is...

Jan 23, 2020 08:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech CEO, CFO to assist in CAD probe

ALLIED Technologies' chief executive officer Clement Leow Wee Kia and chief financial officer Ong Lizhen will be "...

Jan 23, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Thursday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday with the yen holding firm and risk appetite dampened by concerns about...

Jan 23, 2020 07:55 AM
Life & Culture

Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77

[LONDON] Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77 after a long battle with a rare form of dementia,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly