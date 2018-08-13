You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ESR Reit DPU up 4.7% for Q2

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 8:23 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

ESR Reit (real estate investment trust) has reported a second-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.001 Singapore cents, up 4.7 per cent from 0.956 Singapore cent for the same period a year earlier, on higher net property income and and distributions from gains relating to past divestments.

This improvement was largely due to an increase in net property income and distributions from other gains which offset the negative impact of ongoing asset enhancement initiatives and conversion of single-tenanted buildings to multi-tenanted ones, the Reit manager said.

Net property income rose 22 per cent to S$23.4 million, mainly due to full-quarter contributions from the two new acquisitions (8 Tuas South Lane and 7000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5) which were completed in mid-December 2017. These helped to partially offset the master lease conversions, lease non-renewals and absence of revenue from properties divested in the past year.

Gross revenue in the three months ended June 30 was S$32.5 million, up 17.6 per cent from the same period a year earlier. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Net asset value per unit was 58.2 Singapore cents as at June 30, from 58.24 Singapore cents as at March 31.

Portfolio occupancy rose to 91.4 per cent for the second quarter, from 90.7 per cent for the first quarter.

ESR Reit owns 47 assets located close to major transportation hubs and key industrial zones across Singapore, with a weighted average lease expiry of 4.5 years.

The Reit manager said: "Although an increase in enquiries have been noted recently, the manager expects the leasing market to remain competitive notwithstanding that demand and supply dynamicsappear to be improving as historically high supply levels look to taper off by late 2018."

Unitholders will vote on the proposed merger with Viva Industrial Trust by way of a trust scheme of arrangement at an extraordinary general meeting on August 31.   

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Federal International, Ace Achieve, ESR Reit, No Signboard, ComfortDelGro

China Jinjiang Q2 earnings dip 11.2%

China Jinjiang Q2 earnings dip 11.2%

No Signboard Q3 profit falls 79.1% on slower sales, higher costs

Two of three Ace Achieve independent directors quit over audit delay

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options
2 Jho Low asks US to explain Malaysian thanks for seized yacht
3 PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive
4 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
5 Singapore shares open down on Friday; STI down 1.4% to 3,280.88
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

Aug 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Federal International, Ace Achieve, ESR Reit, No Signboard, ComfortDelGro

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening