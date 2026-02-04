The Business Times
ESR-Reit eyes S$8 billion AUM over five years, targets 8-10% unitholder returns

These goals will be achieved through selective redevelopments and acquisitions, while actively paring short land lease assets

Published Wed, Feb 4, 2026 · 07:54 AM — Updated Wed, Feb 4, 2026 · 02:46 PM
    • 20 Tuas South Avenue 14 (pictured), was acquired by ESR-Reit in 2024. PHOTO: ESR-REIT

    [SINGAPORE] ESR-Reit aims to grow its assets under management (AUM) to S$8 billion over five years, targeting total unitholder returns of 8 to 10 per cent through selective redevelopments and acquisitions.

    Achieving the AUM target could lift the real estate investment trust (Reit) from a mid-cap to a larger-cap stock and secure inclusion in key indices, said Adrian Chui, chief executive officer and executive director of its manager, at an earnings call on Wednesday (Feb 4). As at end-December 2025, ESR-Reit’s AUM stood at S$5.2 billion.

    The Reit’s strategy will focus on both net asset value (NAV) and distribution per unit (DPU) growth, moving beyond short-term DPU targets to deliver sustainable total returns, he said.

