These goals will be achieved through selective redevelopments and acquisitions, while actively paring short land lease assets

[SINGAPORE] ESR-Reit aims to grow its assets under management (AUM) to S$8 billion over five years, targeting total unitholder returns of 8 to 10 per cent through selective redevelopments and acquisitions.

Achieving the AUM target could lift the real estate investment trust (Reit) from a mid-cap to a larger-cap stock and secure inclusion in key indices, said Adrian Chui, chief executive officer and executive director of its manager, at an earnings call on Wednesday (Feb 4). As at end-December 2025, ESR-Reit’s AUM stood at S$5.2 billion.

The Reit’s strategy will focus on both net asset value (NAV) and distribution per unit (DPU) growth, moving beyond short-term DPU targets to deliver sustainable total returns, he said.