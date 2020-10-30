You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit posts 20.2% drop in Q3 DPU to 0.798 S cent

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 8:32 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ESR-REIT'S distribution per unit (DPU) fell 20.2 per cent to 0.798 Singapore cent for its third quarter ended Sept 30, 2020, from one cent a year ago, its manager announced on Friday in a bourse filing.

The manager also announced the release of S$3.5 million in distributable income from the first quarter of 2020, previously retained in view of Covid-19 uncertainties.

Gross revenue was down 8.2 per cent to S$56.9 million for the quarter, from S$62 million a year ago. Meanwhile, net property income (NPI) slipped 10.8 per cent to S$40.4 million on the year, from S$45.3 million.

The declines in gross revenue and NPI were mainly due to the lease conversion from single to multi-tenancies for five properties where the Reit has to bear land rent, property tax and maintenance costs that were previously borne by tenants under master lease agreements.

The declines were also due to non-renewals and downsizing by certain tenants and rental rebates set aside for or given to tenants as part of the Reit's measures to support tenants adversely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, the manager said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Distributable income fell 15.1 per cent year on year to S$24.8 million, from S$29.2 million. The manager said the release of S$3.5 million or 50 per cent of the retained distribution reflects the resilience and stability of the portfolio since the start of the "circuit-breaker" period and the gradual resumption of economic activities.

The distribution will be paid out on Dec 30, after books closure on Nov 9.

Adrian Chui, chief executive and executive director of the manager, said the Reit's capital structure remains balanced with a well-staggered debt expiry profile and it continues to enjoy strong banking support.

"Our 100 per cent unencumbered portfolio provides us with the flexibility to tap into various debt-financing options and secure committed credit lines of S$117 million to execute our organic growth strategies," he added.

Units of ESR-Reit closed down 4.2 per cent or 1.5 Singapore cents to 34.5 cents on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 30, 2020 05:36 PM
Garage

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

SINGAPORE'S Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded ride-hail service operator licences to Grab, Gojek, TADA and...

Oct 30, 2020 05:21 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 28.31...

Oct 30, 2020 04:34 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets drop at open

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets sank on Friday, extending this week's sharp losses, with investors spooked by...

Oct 30, 2020 04:30 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS bans two former UOB, OCBC employees for fraud, dishonest conduct

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued prohibition orders (POs) against two former bank employees for...

Oct 30, 2020 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the week sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tumbled Friday at the end of a torrid week for global markets, with a surge in virus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Nanofilm, Sheng Siong, ESR-Reit, Japfa, ART

Times are bad, putt golf membership prices are teeing off

Sabana Reit renews 58% of leases expiring in 2020

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for