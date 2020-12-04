You are here

ESR-Reit unitholders vote overwhelmingly in favour of merger with Sabana Reit

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 10:58 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

AS expected, unitholders of ESR-Reit have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a merger with Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) on Friday morning.

Some 98.91 per cent voted in favour of the merger deal, and 98.87 per cent voted to approve the proposed issue of about 989.9 million new ESR-Reit units to Sabana unitholders based on a gross exchange ratio of 0.94 time as consideration for the merger.

The virtual extraordinary general meeting (EGM), chaired by independent non-executive director Stefanie Yuen Thio, lasted just 30 minutes, and included responses by chief executive officer and executive director Adrian Chui to unitholders' questions about the rationale for the merger as opposed to more attractive growth options.

The more closely-watched sequel, Sabana Reit's EGM, will be held at 2pm on Friday. Unitholders would have already submitted their votes by proxy forms on Dec 1.

