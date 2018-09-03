You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit, Viva Industrial Trust request lifting of trading halt after merger gets nod

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 8:02 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

ESR-REIT requested a lift of its trading halt on Monday morning before trading hours began, days after unitholders approved a merger with Viva Industrial Trust that brings the real estate investment trust (Reit) closer towards becoming Singapore’s fourth-largest industrial property trust.

Viva Industrial Trust also requested a lift of its trading halt on Monday morning.

At the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Aug 31, holders of 94.2 per cent of non-abstaining units that voted okayed the key resolution to approve the merger.

Under the proposed merger, ESR-Reit will acquire all of Viva’s stapled securities in exchange for S$9.60 in cash and 160 new ESR-Reit units for every 100 stapled Viva securities held.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Related resolutions regarding the issue of consideration units and a whitewash resolution also passed with more than 90 per cent approval.

Viva units closed on Aug 30 at 91 Singapore cents, while ESR-Reit units closed on Aug 30 at 52 Singapore cents.

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_030918_2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

GDP still vital tool, but new ways needed to take Singapore's pulse

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

BT_20180903_LMXTOPLINE3_3549537.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi counting on next-gen tech

Most Read

1 Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility
2 Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use
3 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
4 Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase
5 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SME_030918_79.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Technology

SMEs' entry into digital economy could boost Asean GDP by up to US$1 trillion: poll

BP_Lim Guan Eng_030918_67.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng acquitted of corruption charges

Image 2.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Johor's Forest City golf course opens even as mega-project's fate is unclear

BP_SG_030918_3.jpg
Sep 3, 2018
Real Estate

Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening