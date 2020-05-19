eToro offers Asia-Pac clients free trading in US stocks

Get our introductory offer at only
RESPONDING to a surge in investors' trading interest in US equities, investment platform eToro on Monday announced that it is extending its commission-free stocks offering to clients in the Asia-Pacific with immediate effect - the first such option here for investors in...
