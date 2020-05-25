Euro against US dollar on downward trend

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
FROM the onset of 2018, the euro against US dollar (EURUSD) has begun on a steady descend, forming lower highs and lower lows as it makes its approach towards the lows of 2015/16 due to the strengthening of the US dollar across this period. Amid the increased volatility across the currency...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes