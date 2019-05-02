You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro builds on recovery as dollar pauses during Fed meet

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE euro made further gains on Wednesday as dollar bulls paused before the end of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

Trading was thin with holidays in much of Asia and Europe and most currency pairs traded within tight ranges, although the New Zealand dollar dropped heavily in Asian trading after weak jobs data heightened expectations that interest rates would fall.

The Fed meeting comes after strong US economic data last month pushed the dollar to a two-year high while hurting the euro, where concerns about a slowdown and underperformance in the region's economy had been growing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Relatively strong economic growth data in the eurozone on Tuesday, however, prompted some short covering from hedge funds that have been betting against the single currency, lifting the euro above US$1.12.

The euro added to those gains on Wednesday, rising 0.2 per cent to US$1.1240, its highest since April 23.

The dollar slipped in London trading, with the index down 0.1 per cent at 97.354, although not everyone thinks the greenback's weakness will persist.

"The risk for this Fed meeting is that, unless the FOMC meets the market's dovish expectation for their stance, we would expect another leg higher in USD," Mizuho strategists said.

The day's big mover was the New Zealand dollar, which fell half a per cent after data showed employment unexpectedly fell in the March quarter, although the jobless rate dropped to 4.2 per cent.

Markets responded by betting a rate cut was more likely. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which holds a policy meeting next week, has already said its next move was likely to be down. The kiwi recovered from earlier lows and was last down 0.2 per cent at US$0.6662.

The Australian dollar gained 0.1 per cent to US$0.7059 .

Accommodative monetary policy throughout much of the world has kept volatility contained across financial markets and demand for riskier assets elevated.

"Currencies benefiting from strong global growth combined with low inflation pressures have caught a bid," Morgan Stanley analysts said, listing the pound and the Indian rupee as both countries are dependent on capital inflows to fund their current account deficits.

Sterling extended its rally to hit a new two-week high, supported by growing optimism that the ruling Conservative and opposition Labour parties can break the Brexit deadlock in their negotiations over how to leave the European Union.

The pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3075, leaving it up 1.7 per cent since Monday. The Bank of England holds its policy meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to keep rates unchanged.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 111.31 yen per dollar in quiet trading. Japanese markets are closed for a string of public holidays. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Eight Roads Ventures hires Dave Ng to head South-east Asia

Strong demand for Uber IPO just days into its roadshow

Quotation of taxable book-entry Singapore Government Bonds

Warning  signs flashing as China shares soar

Sinopipe seeks extra time to complete RTO deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Must Read

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Disability inclusion is a win-win, achievable goal

BT_20190502_FLNOX1_3769000.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Looking through the eyes of the blind

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening