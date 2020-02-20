You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro climbs back above US$1.08, volatility spikes

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London 

THE euro rose on Wednesday as improving risk sentiment in global markets paused the dollar's rally, providing relief to the single currency, which had earlier fallen to three-year lows after a survey showed weakening confidence in Germany.

The euro has fallen 3.6 per cent to the dollar this year, as Europe's economic data has deteriorated while that of the US mostly improved.

On Tuesday, Germany's ZEW research institute said in its monthly survey that investors' mood had deteriorated far more than expected in February, on worries Covid-19 would curtail world trade.

"I've been talking for some time about the risk of a further downturn in euro/dollar from a fundamental point of view, based largely on the widening difference in expected growth between the two regions," said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss. "There's also a technical argument to be made for a lower euro: the single currency is approaching a major long-term support level."

SEE ALSO

US dollar shines against euro, riskier peers as virus hit widens

By 4.44pm, the euro was 0.13 per cent higher at US$1.0805. One-month euro-dollar implied volatility rose to its highest in six weeks.

But amid signs that the novel coronavirus outbreak is starting to slow, global markets turned around on Wednesday. Riskier assets - stocks, oil and copper - were all up.

China posted the lowest daily increase in new infections since Jan 29, considered an indication containment efforts were working.

A Bloomberg report, citing sources, said that China is considering cash injections or mergers to bail out airlines hit by the virus also supported risk appetite.

The safe-haven Japanese yen, which tends to benefit from uncertainty, eased against the dollar to hit its lowest level in nearly a month. It last traded 0.2 per cent lower at 110.08 per US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of its peers, was 0.04 per cent lower at 99.404.

The yield curve between US three-month bills and 10-year notes inverted overnight, a bearish economic signal.

Investors are looking to the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, due at 3am Thursday, for insight into the Fed's thinking about virus risks.

The Australian dollar gained 0.15 per cent to US$0.6697, benefiting from the risk-on mood in markets. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Corporates should embrace Budget's farsightedness

No collateral needed for retail investors to trade

Budget 2020: Boon for some, muted impact for most listed firms

Vicom share split: No consensus on impact to volume and price

Great Eastern's Q4 profit more than doubles to S$287m

Corporate digest

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus

[DUBAI] Two Iranians have died in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus in the holy Shi'ite city...

Feb 19, 2020 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

Sanders surges to double digit lead: poll

[WASHINGTON] Bernie Sanders has surged to a double-digit lead over his rivals in the race for the Democratic...

Feb 19, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

Producer prices in US rise more than forecast on services

[WASHINGTON] A key measure of US producer prices rose more than forecast in January, suggesting some inflationary...

Feb 19, 2020 11:01 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand introduces free parking at its malls during lunch, dinner hours

GOVERNMENT-LINKED landlord CapitaLand said on Wednesday that it's been running a free parking promotion at its malls...

Feb 19, 2020 10:56 PM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq hits record high at open on China stimulus hopes, drop in new virus cases

[NEW YORK] Nasdaq hit an all-time high at the open on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly