You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro climbs on second vaccine optimism

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

THE euro rose against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by optimism over another coronavirus vaccine, while the Chinese yuan hit its highest against the US currency since June 2018.

Europe's shared currency, however, fell against a broadly stronger pound, which gained on media reports that Britain could reach a post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union by early next week.

Drugmaker Moderna became the second US pharmaceutical company in a week to report positive results from trials of a Covid-19 vaccine, considered necessary to eradicate the pandemic.

Last week, encouraging progress in vaccine testing helped the dollar rise against the safe-harbour yen and the Swiss franc.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Some of those moves reversed direction on Tuesday, with the yen gaining back ground against the dollar.

"Euro/dollar remains well-supported, buoyed by global optimism," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING in a note to clients.

"Given the challenges Europe faces - in the middle of a second lockdown - the euro certainly won't lead the rally against the dollar, but we think the dollar decline is broad enough to drag euro/dollar back to US$1.1920." The euro last traded 0.2 per cent higher to the dollar at US$1.18770.

Sterling last traded half a percent higher at US$1.3266 and also edged up 0.3 per cent to 89.51 pence per euro. The greenback lost 0.3 per cent to trade at 104.20 yen.

Investors in the dollar were looking ahead to the release of US retail sales and industrial production later on Tuesday to gauge the health of the economic recovery.

However, policymakers' response to a record number of coronavirus cases, hospitalisations and deaths in several US states is likely to remain of greater concern.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies stood at 92.431, its lowest in more than a week.

New infections are also increasing in Britain, Europe and Japan, further clouding the economic outlook.

The Australian dollar held on to overnight gains against the greenback, while the New Zealand dollar fell back after hitting its strongest in more than a year as investors scaled back bets for additional interest rate cuts.

Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's most recent policy meeting showed the central bank was ready to provide yet more policy stimulus if needed after cutting rates to record lows. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

RBI proposes amalgamation of DBS' India business with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Time for Hyflux's PnP holders to move on as firm enters judicial management

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to raise at least S$300m for acquisition

Sea's Q3 loss outpaces topline growth; group raises full-year revenue guidance

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 05:50 AM
Banking & Finance

RBI proposes amalgamation of DBS' India business with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

DBS Group's India business may be amalgamated with an Indian bank under a proposed scheme by the Reserve Bank of...

Nov 18, 2020 12:23 AM
Consumer

Amazon expands push into health care with online pharmacy

[SEATTLE] Amazon is making its biggest push into selling prescription drugs yet, launching a digital pharmacy and...

Nov 18, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps close campaign aides, US congressman for White House roles

[WILMINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday named several insiders from his election campaign and a Democratic...

Nov 18, 2020 12:14 AM
Real Estate

Homebuilder confidence hits another record on US buying boom

[WASHINGTON] Homebuilder confidence in the US jumped in November, hitting another record high as buyers swarmed...

Nov 17, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing output up for sixth straight month in October

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing production rose at a solid pace in October, marking the sixth straight advance as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

ST Engineering to reorganise into Commercial and Defence & Public Security clusters

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

It's a good time to be 'the other' Alibaba

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for