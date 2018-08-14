You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro dips as investors dump riskier assets

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE euro slid to a 13-month low, emerging market currencies slumped further and the yen surged to a six-week high on Monday as the fallout from the Turkish lira's crash sent investors into safe-haven currencies.

As investors dumped riskier assets and worried about contagion, emerging markets reeled. South Africa's rand was down 2.7 per cent after falling more than 10 per cent in earlier trading, Mexico's peso was 2 per cent lower and the Russian rouble was down 0.8 per cent.

Turkey's lira rebounded on Monday from record lows after the central bank pledged to provide liquidity and cut reserve requirements for banks, but the currency was still down around 10 per cent on the day. It has shed more than two-fifths of its value in 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The big fear in the market is that we are headed for a full-blown emerging market crisis," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, a strategist at Commerzbank, citing the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

He believes the market was "fundamentally in a different position" today because many emerging market central banks retained the confidence of investors after hiking interest rates over the past year. But a scramble into currencies deemed safer, such as the yen, underlined investor nervousness.

The euro fell to as low as US$1.1365, a 13-month low, before recovering slightly.

Analysts said most of the euro weakness was down to dollar strength but worries about the impact on European banks of the Turkish slump, despite the relatively limited exposure of most big lenders, had also played a role. Investor nervousness over political uncertainty in Italy is also weighing on the euro.

The dollar, which has rallied since the lira crisis exploded, gained 0.1 per cent to 96.463 against a basket of major currencies, just below its 13-month high of 96.522.

The yen surged 0.5 per cent against the dollar to 110.35 after earlier hitting a six-week high of 110.11. The euro slipped 0.8 per cent against the yen to 125.55 , close to a 21/2-month low of 125.15.

Investors have grown increasingly concerned about President Tayyip Erdogan's growing control over the economy and a deepening diplomatic rift with the US, with the concerns snowballing into a market panic last week.

The lira hovered at around 7 lira per dollar on Monday, down nearly 10 per cent on the day.

China's yuan dropped 0.4 percent in offshore markets to 6.8942 yuan per dollar. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

BT_20180814_KRHOTEL14YPVN_3530724.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Real Estate

Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m

Most Read

1 PayNow Corporate launched today
2 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
3 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
4 Singapore stocks fall back on double whammy of Turkey crisis, Q2 GDP miss
5 Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

sg3.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening