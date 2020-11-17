You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro edges higher as vaccine, recovery hopes lift spirits

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

THE euro inched higher on Monday, as investors began the week in a relatively upbeat mood after strong economic data from Asia and on hopes for a successful vaccine against Covid-19.

Despite fears of a resurgence of global cases of Covid-19, investors remain hopeful that a...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

End of the road for Hyflux board as court appoints interim judicial managers

11 former Robinsons staff seek help from MOM and TADM

Medtecs climbs 12% as company eyes mainboard transfer

Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Changing hands

Starburst chairman, MD, CFO interviewed in corruption probe

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Consumer

HBO Max ends Amazon standoff, reaches deal for Fire TV devices

[NEW YORK] AT&T's WarnerMedia reached a deal with Amazon to make its HBO Max app available on Fire TV devices,...

Nov 17, 2020 12:16 AM
Garage

Grab assures users platform is secure after police reports over unauthorised GrabPay transactions

[SINGAPORE] Grab on Monday (Nov 16) urged customers to stay vigilant, adding that its platform is secure, after...

Nov 16, 2020 11:55 PM
Government & Economy

Kissinger warns Biden of US-China catastrophe on scale of World War I

[WASHINGTON] Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said the incoming Biden administration should move...

Nov 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Jumbo expects to post net loss in FY20; results due out by Nov 29

SEAFOOD restaurant group Jumbo Group on Monday said that it expects to report a net loss for FY20, following a...

Nov 16, 2020 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

Time is running out for Brexit deal, EU tells Britain

[BRUSSELS] European Union diplomats warned Britain on Monday that time was fast running out for a Brexit deal, and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for