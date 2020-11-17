Euro edges higher as vaccine, recovery hopes lift spirits

Get our introductory offer at only
London
THE euro inched higher on Monday, as investors began the week in a relatively upbeat mood after strong economic data from Asia and on hopes for a successful vaccine against Covid-19.
Despite fears of a resurgence of global cases of Covid-19, investors remain hopeful that a...
