You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro extends gains on stronger-than-expected growth numbers

Wed, May 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE euro extended gains to top US$1.12 on Tuesday after first quarter growth numbers for the eurozone were stronger than expectations, dispersing some of the negativity surrounding the outlook for the single currency.

Eurozone economic growth was stronger than expected in the first quarter, rebounding strongly from a slump in the second half of 2018, while unemployment fell to its lowest rate in more than a decade, data showed on Tuesday.

The strong data offered some relief to traders after a disappointing manufacturing PMI survey this month and cautious comments from European Central Bank policymakers raised concerns that the broader economy is struggling to gain traction.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The data offers some relief to traders though it is still too early to say if the risks over the economy has completely lifted," said Esther Maria Reichelt, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

The single currency inched a quarter of a per cent higher to US$1.1215 after the data.

On a year-to-date basis, it still remains one of the weakest currencies, falling more than 2 per cent.

Trading was broadly quiet with Japan on holiday with volumes set to get thinner on Wednesday when China and much of Europe will be off.

Higher than expected growth figures could squeeze some hedge funds who have been amassing large short positions in the euro, worth a net US$14.8 billion in the week to April 23.

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen rallied to a three-week high underlining the broad caution in the currency markets after China's official Purchasing Managers' Index dipped to 50.1 in April.

Forecasts had been for no change from March's 50.5 or an increase.

Some of the favoured currencies in a low-volatility environment such as the Australian dollar and the Aussie/Swiss franc fell 0.2 to 0.3 per cent.

Trading was thin with Japan on holiday, and set to get thinner on Wednesday when China and much of Europe will be off.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was flat at 97.839. On a monthly basis, it was up 0.6 per cent and on track for a third consecutive month of gains.

The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday, remains a hurdle for the dollar.

No change in policy is expected, but the market wants to hear how Chairman Jerome Powell resolves the divergence between solid economic growth and slowing inflation. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

Must Read

May 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Savings hacks for millennials and more

May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust

BT_20190501_CHEVRON_3768802.jpg
May 1, 2019
Real Estate

Oxley confirms S$1.025b sale of Chevron House

May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Work trends change, but a strong labour movement still crucial

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening