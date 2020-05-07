You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro falls amid worries about ECB bond-buying

Thu, May 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

THE euro resumed its decline on Wednesday and the Japanese yen reached a seven-week high against the US dollar after a court decision challenged German participation in the eurozone's stimulus programme.

Germany's highest court on Tuesday gave the European Central Bank three months to justify purchases under its bond-buying programme, or lose the Bundesbank's participation in one of its main stimulus schemes.

"Some clients are sensing that it is much easier to implement stimulus in the (United) States than it is in Europe," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho.

The euro fell to a near two-week low of US$1.0786 on Wednesday. The common currency was last down 0.4 per cent at US$1.0795.

SEE ALSO

Euro drops after German court ruling fuels uncertainty

The ECB is expected to be able to justify its bond purchases, so the German court decision is unlikely to derail the eurozone's stimulus efforts. But the uncertainty is only the latest strain on Europe's coronavirus response and undermines the eurozone project and the euro.

Athanasios Vamvakidis, head of G-10 currency strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said he expected the euro to weaken further amid a weaker global outlook, a more severe eurozone recession than others expect, a weaker eurozone macro-policy response and low oil prices.

Eurozone business activity almost ground to a halt last month as government-imposed lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus forced factories, shops and restaurants to close and recreation to cease, a survey showed.

In addition, retail sales in the eurozone suffered their largest decline on record in March.

The fact that speculators are now long the euro also undermines its current levels, Mr Vamvakidis said. Leveraged funds have trimmed their long positions on the euro but the number of long positions is still close to their two-year highs.

"We expect euro/dollar to weaken in the months ahead," Mr Vamvakidis said, adding that the saw the euro falling to as low as between US$1.02 and US$1.05 "with risks to the downside". A declining euro helped Scandinavian currencies regain some strength. The Swedish crown rose to a two-month high versus the euro and the Norwegian crown reached a one-month high against the euro.

The yen rose 0.2 per cent to 106.20, its strongest since March 17. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 7, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

US private payrolls dive by a record 20.2 million

[WASHINGTON] US private employers laid off a record 20.236 million workers in April as mandatory business closures...

May 7, 2020 12:04 AM
Government & Economy

WHO warns of new lockdowns if transition not managed carefully

[ZURICH] The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday warned of the risks of returning to lockdown...

May 6, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

Cedele, Goodman Environmental Group fined for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures

[SINGAPORE] Two companies have been fined for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures at the workplace, as the...

May 6, 2020 11:24 PM
Government & Economy

Two more deaths from Covid-19, bringing S'pore's death toll to 20

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (May 6) that two more people have died from complications...

May 6, 2020 11:12 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit Q1 DPU down 13.5% to 1.86 S'pore cts

FIRST Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.86 Singapore cents for the three...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.