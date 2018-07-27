You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro falls as ECB stands pat on easy policy stance

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE euro fell on Thursday as the European Central Bank (ECB) clung to its easy monetary policy and signalled no change in its timetable to move away from its ultra-low rate policy and to end its asset bond purchase programme.

ECB president Mario Draghi said at a press conference following the ECB's policy decision while confident about regional inflation achieving ECB's 2 per cent goal, rising tariffs and other trade barriers would hurt the growth of the 19-member economic bloc.

"You saw Draghi definitely taking a dovish approach," said Chuck Tomes, senior investment analyst at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. "He's focused on the current environment where he's concerned about trade." Mr Draghi's reticence persisted in the aftermath of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump agreed to refrain from slapping tariffs on European-made cars, while the two sides started discussions on reducing other trade barriers in a bid to avert a transatlantic trade war.

Still, doubts remain on what would transpire from the talks, analysts said.

At 1452 GMT, the euro was down 0.6 per cent at US$1.16580 and 0.46 per cent lower at 129.525 yen, data showed.

In addition to the euro, the greenback strengthened against other major currencies.

The US economy has continued to exhibit solid growth despite trade tensions with other countries.

Domestic core capital goods orders rose 0.6 per cent in June, beating a forecast of a 0.4 per cent increase among analysts polled by Reuters.

An index that tracks the dollar versus six major currencies was up 0.3 per cent at 94.640, rebounding from a two-week low reached earlier Thursday.

Meanwhile, another drop by the Chinese currency after Wednesday's bounce undermined broader risk appetite in markets.

The offshore yuan fell 0.8 per cent at 6.8082 to the dollar, wiping out all of Wednesday's gain.

A more than 6 per cent drop in the value of the Chinese currency since mid-June as trade tensions escalated has put pressure on export-oriented emerging markets.

Investors increased bearish positions over the past two weeks on all emerging Asian currencies, according to a Reuters poll. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 DBS launches new property marketplace
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output beats forecasts with biomed boost

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Reits with business parks could gain from rental uptick

Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening