You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro falls on doubt over growth recovery

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE euro fell on Tuesday after several European Central Bank policymakers expressed doubt about a projected growth recovery in the second half of the year.

The concerns about the eurozone's economy come five weeks after the ECB pushed out the timing of its first post-crisis rate hike until 2020.

The single currency fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.128 after sources told Reuters that ECB policymakers think the bank's economic projections are too optimistic as growth weakness in China and trade tensions linger.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Major currencies traded within narrow ranges.

Traders are waiting for Chinese gross domestic product data on Wednesday, which may indicate the worst is over for the global economy.

Chinese exports and credit data last week signalled some stabilisation in economic conditions.

Market volatility has eased to multi-year lows in recent weeks, though optimism over US-China trade talks and strong Chinese economic data seem to be pushing investors out of safe havens and into riskier currencies, seeking higher yields.

The Australian dollar was the surprise loser after Australia's central bank left the door ajar for a possible interest rate cut.

The Reserve Bank of Australia believes cutting interest rates would be "appropriate" if inflation stays low and unemployment rises, the central bank's April board meeting minutes showed.

"That fuels expectations that not only will the next move be a cut, but that it will come this year," Societe Generale analyst Kit Juckes said.

The Australian dollar lost 0.4 per cent to US$0.7144 after the release of the minutes, coming off Friday's near seven-week high.

The Japanese yen remained close to 2019 lows against the US and Australian dollars.

The dollar held steady against a basket of other major currencies on Tuesday, with investors cautious as they looked for signs of stabilisation in the global economy.

The dollar index traded flat on the day at 96.950 after ending the previous session little changed.

"The higher-yielding dollar, with its interest rate differential versus the average of G10 foreign exchange being close to a two-decade high, continues to retain support," analysts at ING said in a note to clients.

"For low-yielding major currencies it is difficult to go against the dollar's meaningful interest rate differential at this point," said the note. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Must Read

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BT_20190417_VISTB_3755961.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

7-ha Jurong tourism playground among moves to fend off rivals

Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

Apr 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS, OCBC private bank AUM buck industry slide: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening