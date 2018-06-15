You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro falls on ECB's rate moves, end of QE by 2018

Fri, Jun 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

After initially rallying nearly half a per cent higher to US$1.1853, the single currency fell to the day's lows at US$1.1718 - marking an intraday range of 1 per cent as some analysts were disappointed about the timing of its rate hike.

Investors now price just a 30 per cent chance of a 10 basis point rate hike by July 2019, compared with a roughly 80 per cent chance earlier in the day.

"The hawks had been guiding for a June hike before the meeting and given the clear guidance the ECB gave today on interest rates, it had to be priced out," said AFS Group analyst Arne Petimezas based in Amsterdam.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Signalling the move would not mean rapid policy tightening in the coming months, the ECB also said that interest rates would stay at record lows at least through the summer of 2019, suggesting protracted support for the economy, even if at a lower level.

"It doesn't seem like we're at the stage where the hawks are on top of things." The euro's drop pulled the dollar higher with the index up 0.1 per cent on the day at 93.81.

In the London session, the dollar was trading broadly weaker before the ECB decision in the wake of the Fed's rate hikes, with future rate rises now priced in with a growing view that US economic strength could be nearing its peak, analysts said.

As expected, the Fed lifted its key overnight borrowing costs by a quarter percentage point for a second time this year, to between 1.75 and 2 per cent.

Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar edged lower against its US counterpart as the greenback broadly climbed and after Italy added to Canada's uncertain trade outlook, saying it will not ratify the European Union's free trade accord with the country.

The free trade agreement with Canada does not ensure sufficient protection for Italy's speciality foods, new Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio said in a newspaper interview.

Canada is also contending with new US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports as well as slow-moving talks to modernise the North American Free Trade Agreement. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Jun 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

Jun 15, 2018
Real Estate

More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark

BT_20180615_NRWORLDCUP15_3472351.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Life & Culture

World Cup may not bring much cheer to stock market, but is friendlier to currencies

Most Read

1 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
2 Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale
3 Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management
4 Malaysian financier Jho Low hiding in Macau: report
5 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hawkish Fed spooks Asian markets

Jun 15, 2018
Real Estate

More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark

Jun 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Faster US rate hikes to have mixed impact on Singapore

BT_20180615_NRWORLDCUP15_3472351.jpg
Jun 15, 2018
Life & Culture

World Cup may not bring much cheer to stock market, but is friendlier to currencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening