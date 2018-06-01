You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro rallies as Italy political crisis abates

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE euro rallied further on Thursday as Italian parties made last-ditch efforts to form a government and avert elections, going some way towards easing concerns about the impact of a political crisis there.

The rise of a potentially eurosceptic government in Italy and the impact that could have on the stability of Europe has seen the euro fall 3.5 per cent this month as the dollar has bounced back.

A degree of calm, however, has returned with two anti-establishment parties renewing efforts to form a viable coalition.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The euro climbed half a per cent to a three-day high of US$1.1725 on Thursday, having risen 1.1 per cent the previous day, its second-biggest daily gain this year. It hit a 10-month low of US$1.1510 on Tuesday.

The rally followed remarks by Italian Prime Minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli on Wednesday that possibilities had emerged "for the birth of a political government", suggesting that politicians, rather than technocrats like himself, might be able to steer the country out of deadlock.

That has eased fears of a snap election that some say would effectively be a referendum on Italy's euro membership.

"There's some calm now and the US$1.15 level looks like a trough for the euro for the time being," said Commerzbank analyst Thu Lan Nguyen.

"But the markets are likely to remain in thrall to the political crisis in Italy. Euro investors should therefore remain vigilant," she said.

Others also remained cautious.

"As the Italian bond spreads have shrunk, the euro is being bought back. But the situation still looks murky and it is far from certain whether the euro's recovery becomes full-fledged," said Naoya Oshikubo, strategist at Barclays.

The euro is set for its biggest monthly drop in over a year and a half, according to Thomson Reuters data. An underlying theme that has pushed the euro lower since mid-April is an economic slowdown in Europe and the subsequent retreat in expectations for an early rate hike from the European Central Bank.

Weaker-than-expected economic data from eurozone has raised questions about whether the ECB will, as expected, wind down its 2.55 trillion (S$3.9 trillion)-euro stimulus programme by the end of this year and raise interest rates towards the middle of next year.

Eurozone inflation jumped far more than expected in May on higher energy costs, data showed on Thursday, bringing some relief to the ECB but having a minimal impact on the euro. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump slaps steel tariffs on closest allies as trade tensions rise

BT_20180601_WORKER2_3457587.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

NWC recommends monthly wage hikes of S$50 to S$70 for those earning up to S$1,300

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening