You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro slides to lowest since 2017 against greenback

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE euro plunged to a 28-month low against the US dollar on Tuesday as investors priced in deeper negative interest rates for longer in the eurozone.

The common currency's drop also came on the back of a strengthening dollar as the trade spat between Washington and Beijing intensified and traders turned to buying US assets as safe-haven investments without hedging their dollar currency exposure, analysts said.

Money markets have increased to more than 80 per cent the probability that the European Central Bank (ECB) will cut its benchmark rate by 20 basis points when it meets next week. The ECB benchmark rate now stands at minus 0.40 per cent and it has all but promised a monetary policy stimulus package as growth falters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Monday's PMI survey showed European manufacturing contracted for seven straight months. The euro was last down by 0.3 per cent at US$1.0936. It fell to US$1.0926 earlier, its lowest since mid-May 2017. A break below the key US$1.1000 level last week had sparked heavier sell-offs.

Against an index of its six major rivals, the dollar rose to 99.37 on Tuesday, the highest since mid-May 2017, as investors became more gloomy about the global economy's prospects amid the US-China trade dispute. Bloomberg News reported that Chinese and US officials are struggling to agree to a schedule for a round of trade negotiations that had been expected this month.

Overseas investors dived into buying US Treasuries. The 10-year Treasury bond yield fell 2.5 basis points to 1.48 per cent on Tuesday.

The flows have boosted the dollar, but investors' decision to either buy Treasuries unhedged, or trim some of their currency hedges has intensified the gains in the greenback, said Richard Falkenhall, senior forex strategist at SEB.

The euro could get some relief if the 5-Star Movement and the Democratic Party form a coalition government in Italy, analysts said.

Elsewhere, the pound fell to its lowest in nearly three years on Tuesday as British lawmakers prepared to vote on the first stage of their plan to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling was last down 0.4 per cent at US$1.2012 after falling to US$1.1959, the lowest since October 2016, when it plunged to US$1.1491 in a flash crash.

Against the euro, sterling touched a two-week low of 91.47 pence. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Temasek postpones sale of US$3b AS Watson stake

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Alita Resources suspends trading after going into voluntary administration

Corporate governance in a digital age

Corporate digest

Ex-Pokka CEO not key man behind IPO, says sponsor; CAD probe ongoing

Editor's Choice

nz_hotel_030919.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore hotel rates, bookings surge in July; stronger H2 expected

BT_20190903_PGRAFF3DSUP_3881048.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education boss says signed note a 'friendly agreement' and not meant for court use

nz_dbs_030923.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to launch ETF portfolios for retail investors

Must Read

IMG_1257.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Garage

Shopee opens new HQ building at Science Park to house up to 3,000 staff

doc76xzadmintglp0n9f4x_doc73py7ky0s3t11ezrl2dw.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_atms_060812_0.jpg
Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

New digital banks no major threat to Singapore’s Big 3: Fitch Ratings

Sep 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Allianz Global Investors unveils thematic fund for Singapore retail investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly