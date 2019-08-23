You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro slips as PMIs signal gloomy outlook

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BP_EURO_230819_9.jpg
The euro fell on Thursday, heading towards a three-week low, as an uptick in eurozone business growth was offset by another decline in China's currency.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

London

THE euro fell on Thursday, heading towards a three-week low, as an uptick in eurozone business growth was offset by another decline in China's currency.

Eurozone business growth picked up in August, as services expanded and manufacturing contracted at a slower pace.

But trade war fears knocked future expectations to their weakest in over six years, a survey showed. "Though the eurozone PMI data was slightly better than expected, it is fairly gloomy stuff and there is some degree of concern among investors about the Chinese yuan's decline," said Neil Mellor, a senior FX strategist at BNY Mellon in London.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The euro slipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.1072, nearing an Aug 1 low of US$1.1027.

Investors also sold Asian currencies after the Chinese yuan fell to an 11-year low against the dollar, indicating trade tension between the world's two biggest economies remained a major issue.

Against the dollar, the yen advanced by 0.3 per cent to 106.29 yen, nearing last week's eight-month low of 105.05 yen.

The Australian dollar weakened 0.2 per cent to US$0.6768. The Canadian dollar slipped 0.1 per cent.

"Some investors like commodity trading advisers have linked the downward move in the yuan and Chinese stocks to selling cross yen," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

In onshore trading, the yuan fell to 7.0752 per dollar, its weakest since March 2008, before recovering to 7.0732.

In offshore trade, the dollar rose 0.29 per cent to 7.0872 yuan.

Major Chinese state-owned banks were seen supporting the yuan by receiving dollar/yuan swaps, traders told Reuters.

Investors also said the Fed's latest minutes confirmed a growing view that US policymakers are reluctant to begin a big rate-cutting cycle in the coming months.

Minutes of the Fed's July meeting showed policymakers were divided over whether to cut interest rates but united in wanting to signal they were set on more cuts.

The minutes led investors to lower their expectations of big rate cuts from the Fed next month, but bond markets still expect rates to be cut by more than 60 basis points by the end of the year.

Against a basket of six other currencies, the dollar was steady at 98.324. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

JLC law firm downsizes after managing partner Jeffrey Ong's scandal

BT journalist Marissa Lee wins SGX Orb Award

Soilbuild Reit to issue new units to fund Australia property buy

UOB expands in Vietnam with Hanoi branch

Boustead unit wins S$100m energy contract in Europe

SPH donates S$426,000 to Community Chest

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_PGJO23_3871345.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC law firm downsizes after managing partner Jeffrey Ong's scandal

Must Read

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_STJO23_3871642.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

'Productive longevity' is behind proposals for older workers

BP_SGcbd_230819_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Accounting bodies, IMDA roll out plan to help smaller firms adopt technology

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly