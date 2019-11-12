You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Euro stays near 4-week low against dollar

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE euro held steady against the US dollar on Monday after matching a four-week low earlier as the greenback maintained its gains on optimism that the United States and China would roll back tariffs that have hurt global growth.

Officials from both countries said late last week that a rollback of some tit-for-tat tariffs had been agreed as part of a preliminary deal, that has still to be finalised, aimed at ending their trade war.

Even though that was subsequently denied by US President Donald Trump on Friday, he did not completely rule out a deal and US benchmark Treasuries held above a key support level at 1.9 per cent, buoying the currency.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Moves were slight as traders kept a wary eye on further news on the US-China trade war, and against the safe-haven Japanese yen the dollar fell as market participants reacted to the escalating political confrontations in Hong Kong.

SEE ALSO

US dollar touches 3-week high; yen up on renewed trade uncertainty

The euro traded at US$1.1026, flat but not far from the Oct 15 low of US$1.10165 it fell to on Friday.

The Japanese currency was last up 0.3 per cent at 108.93 against the dollar.

"The trade resolution is a little positive for the euro," said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

But China is unlikely to ramp up imports from the euro zone, he added, which means the common currency is unlikely to benefit from the fact that the US and China could decide to end the 16-month long trade war.

"Any bullish reaction in the euro will in our view be a second, third or fourth order response to a resolution of the trade war," Mr Gallo said.

The Chinese yuan weakened 0.3 per cent to 7 per dollar in offshore trade on fresh violence in Hong Kong, where police fired live rounds at protesters, with Cable TV and other media reporting at least one person being wounded.

Disappointing economic data also hurt sentiment toward the yuan, as China's producer prices fell the most in more than three years in October, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Saturday, while the country's consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in almost eight years.

Elsewhere, the British pound was up 0.4 per cent at US$1.2825 despite the fact that Moody's warned on Friday it might again cut its rating on Britain's sovereign debt.

Its rise also came even as data showed Britain's economy grew at the slowest annual rate in nearly a decade in the third quarter. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

28 KAP Mall shop owners suing Oxley unit for misrepresentation

Public healthcare agencies to adopt SGQR payments by end-2020

DBS has solid Q3, but faces margin squeeze

Magnus Energy minorities show that collectively they are a force to be reckoned with

Is the long-standing Wee-Gokongwei rivalry over UIC set to soften?

ST Engineering Q3 profit rises 3.4% to S$139.1m

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Europe gives go ahead to market Ebola vaccine

[BRUSSELS] The European Union authorised the marketing of a vaccine against Ebola on Monday, permitting the first...

Nov 12, 2019 12:05 AM
Technology

Dutch court orders Facebook to pull financial fraud adverts

[AMSTERDAM] A Dutch court has ordered Facebook to remove advertisements that misuse the likeness of a local...

Nov 11, 2019 11:48 PM
Energy & Commodities

China's Jingye forges rescue deal for British Steel

[LONDON] Chinese industrial giant Jingye Group has agreed to buy bankrupt British Steel for an undisclosed amount,...

Nov 11, 2019 11:19 PM
Government & Economy

Growth of contraceptive use highest in African countries

[NAIROBI] The number of women and girls in poor countries embracing modern contraception has leapt by tens of...

Nov 11, 2019 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Rich Capital JV being sued by main contractor in Batam

A JOINT-VENTURE vehicle linked to Rich Capital is being sued by the main contractor of its Oxley Convention City...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly