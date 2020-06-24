Euro up on improved French PMI data

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
London
THE euro jumped to one-week high following positive economic data on Tuesday and higher-risk currencies, including the Australian dollar, were boosted after US officials confirmed that the US-China trade deal is intact.
The euro bounced after data showed that a downturn in...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes