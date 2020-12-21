EuroSports Global revs up for electric growth

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE future is electric for EuroSports Global, even as it continues to focus on its luxury car business in Singapore.
Known for the Lamborghini, Alfa Romeo and Touring Superleggera brands it distributes here, the Catalist-listed group has been working on an electric motorcycle under its...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes