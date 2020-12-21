You are here

EuroSports Global revs up for electric growth

It has been working on an electric motorcycle under its electric vehicle brand Scorpio Electric for nearly three years.
Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg

Mr Goh is certain an EV-only future is on the horizon, as major brands vow to reduce or eliminate fossil fuel vehicle models. EuroSports Global is known for the Lamborghini, Alfa Romeo and Touring Superleggera brands it distributes here.
THE future is electric for EuroSports Global, even as it continues to focus on its luxury car business in Singapore.

Known for the Lamborghini, Alfa Romeo and Touring Superleggera brands it distributes here, the Catalist-listed group has been working on an electric motorcycle under its...

