The Business Times
business-time-50

EuroSports Global unit Scorpio Electric’s motorcycle now road-legal

Its flagship Lambda Scorpii model is now registered for use on Singapore roads

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Goh Ruoxue

Goh Ruoxue

Published Mon, Jul 13, 2026 · 09:05 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Named after a star in the Scorpius constellation, the Lambda Scorpii attained whole vehicle type approval from the European Union in 2025.
    • Named after a star in the Scorpius constellation, the Lambda Scorpii attained whole vehicle type approval from the European Union in 2025. PHOTO: SCORPIO ELECTRIC

    [SINGAPORE] Electric-motorcycle enthusiasts, rejoice.

    Singapore electric-motorcycle manufacturer Scorpio Electric announced on Monday (Jul 13) that its flagship Lambda Scorpii model is now registered for use on the Republic’s roads.

    Following an earlier conditional type approval from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in June, the company’s Singapore-registered electric motorcycle is now fully road-legal.

    The Lambda Scorpii, named after a star in the Scorpius constellation, earlier attained whole vehicle type approval from the European Union in 2025 as well, noted the company.

    Describing itself as the first home-grown automotive manufacturer to design, engineer, and successfully register a premium high-performance electric motorcycle for Singapore roads, Scorpio Electric said in a press release that the next step is a phased commercial rollout.

    This includes manufacturing optimisation, global supply-chain scaling and infrastructure integration.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    It will also finalise regional distributor networks and collaborate with local charging infrastructure providers.

    Scorpio Electric’s chief executive Joshua Goh said: “Now that we have validated our roadworthiness, we will focus on setting up a world-class production ecosystem – from Singapore to the world.”

    The company intends to satisfy local growing interest in electric vehicles by launching exclusive preview events, technical showcases and limited-run priority pre-order windows for early adopters.

    In an earlier press release on Jun 11, Scorpio Electric noted that it was working closely to meet all LTA conditions to prepare for Singapore client deliveries.

    This includes coordinating with the Singapore Civil Defence Force to share vehicle-specific information that will aid national emergency response efforts, and educating owners on charging infrastructure compliance, it said.

    Founded in 2017, Scorpio Electric is a subsidiary of Catalist-listed EuroSports Global.

    The parent company, established in 1998, specialises in the distribution of ultra-luxury and luxury automobiles and the provision of after-sales services.

    It has been the sole authorised dealer for Lamborghini in Singapore since 2002 and in Indonesia since 2018. It is also the exclusive distributor for Touring Superleggera in Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia, as well as the non-exclusive distributor in China since 2012.

    Shares of EuroSports Global closed Monday flat at S$0.041 before the announcement.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    SingaporeElectric vehiclesMotorcyclesEuroSports Global

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Philippine’s Maharlika support for Petron through a credit facility shows the sovereign fund’s role in the nation’s energy security.

    Early payout from Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund raises eyebrows over its true nature

    Know what you’re retiring to, not just what you’re retiring from. Retirement is a good time to rebuild healthy habits, such as exercise.

    How I knew I was ready to retire at 50

    At the close on Monday, DBS was up 0.5% at S$70.79, OCBC had risen 0.2% to S$27.48, while UOB was down 0.9% at S$43.98.

    DBS crosses S$200 billion in market capitalisation as earnings optimism drives Singapore bank rally

    More interest in prime condos comes amid a softening in the broader private residential market.

    Flight to safety: New citizens and PRs drive Singapore luxury home sales as broader market cools

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More