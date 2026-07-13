EuroSports Global unit Scorpio Electric’s motorcycle now road-legal

Its flagship Lambda Scorpii model is now registered for use on Singapore roads

Named after a star in the Scorpius constellation, the Lambda Scorpii attained whole vehicle type approval from the European Union in 2025. PHOTO: SCORPIO ELECTRIC

[SINGAPORE] Electric-motorcycle enthusiasts, rejoice.

Singapore electric-motorcycle manufacturer Scorpio Electric announced on Monday (Jul 13) that its flagship Lambda Scorpii model is now registered for use on the Republic’s roads.

Following an earlier conditional type approval from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in June, the company’s Singapore-registered electric motorcycle is now fully road-legal.

The Lambda Scorpii, named after a star in the Scorpius constellation, earlier attained whole vehicle type approval from the European Union in 2025 as well, noted the company.

Describing itself as the first home-grown automotive manufacturer to design, engineer, and successfully register a premium high-performance electric motorcycle for Singapore roads, Scorpio Electric said in a press release that the next step is a phased commercial rollout.

This includes manufacturing optimisation, global supply-chain scaling and infrastructure integration.

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It will also finalise regional distributor networks and collaborate with local charging infrastructure providers.

Scorpio Electric’s chief executive Joshua Goh said: “Now that we have validated our roadworthiness, we will focus on setting up a world-class production ecosystem – from Singapore to the world.”

The company intends to satisfy local growing interest in electric vehicles by launching exclusive preview events, technical showcases and limited-run priority pre-order windows for early adopters.

In an earlier press release on Jun 11, Scorpio Electric noted that it was working closely to meet all LTA conditions to prepare for Singapore client deliveries.

This includes coordinating with the Singapore Civil Defence Force to share vehicle-specific information that will aid national emergency response efforts, and educating owners on charging infrastructure compliance, it said.

Founded in 2017, Scorpio Electric is a subsidiary of Catalist-listed EuroSports Global.

The parent company, established in 1998, specialises in the distribution of ultra-luxury and luxury automobiles and the provision of after-sales services.

It has been the sole authorised dealer for Lamborghini in Singapore since 2002 and in Indonesia since 2018. It is also the exclusive distributor for Touring Superleggera in Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia, as well as the non-exclusive distributor in China since 2012.

Shares of EuroSports Global closed Monday flat at S$0.041 before the announcement.