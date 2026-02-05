EV maker Nio set to record first adjusted operating profit for Q4 FY2025

The turnaround is driven by ‘sustained growth’ in sales volume and a favourable product mix

[SINGAPORE] Electric vehicle manufacturer Nio expects to record its first-ever quarterly adjusted operating profit for the three months ended Dec 31, 2025.

Nio’s Q4 adjusted operating profit is set to range from 700 million yuan (S$128.4 million) to 1.2 billion yuan, the company said on Thursday (Feb 5).

It defines adjusted operating profit as earnings from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Without the exclusion, Nio’s Q4 operating profit is expected to range from 200 million to 700 million yuan.

The expected result would mark a reversal from the company’s adjusted operating loss of 5.5 billion yuan for the same period a year earlier.

Nio attributed the improved performance to “sustained growth” in sales volume and a favourable product mix, which optimised vehicle margins. Other reasons include the company’s cost-reduction efforts and improvement in operational efficiency.

Nio’s Singapore-listed shares rose 1.8 per cent or US$0.08 to close at US$4.66 on Thursday.