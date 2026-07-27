Ever Glory United’s order book crosses S$1 billion on new contract wins

The engineering group has secured about S$400 million in projects since the start of 2026

Construction demand in Singapore remains strong, with one report indicating year-on-year sector growth of 11.8% in Q1. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] New contracts worth more than S$168 million, including one with the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), have lifted Ever Glory United’s order book above S$1 billion for the first time.

The latest wins bring the total value of orders secured since the start of 2026 to about S$400 million, the mechanical and electrical engineering service provider said in a bourse filing on Monday (Jul 27).

Ever Glory United, which transferred its listing from the Catalist to the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in December 2025, noted that the expanded order books provides “earnings visibility through 2028 and beyond”.

It expects the contracts to contribute progressively over the next two to three years.

Besides the DSTA project, which involves a subcontract for electrical works, the group will carry out mechanical and electrical works for commercial mixed developments.

In May, the company announced it had clinched around S$230 million in new contracts, inclusive of projects for the Land Transport Authority and Resorts World Sentosa.

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Xu Ruibing, chief executive officer and executive director of Ever Glory United, said that crossing the S$1 billion threshold is a milestone for the company.

“Our order book has grown from S$732.8 million at the start of this year to beyond S$1 billion in just seven months,” he noted, adding that the group sees “a healthy pipeline of opportunities ahead” as construction demand in Singapore remains strong.

A market report from SGX showed that the Republic’s construction sector grew 11.8 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2026. Advance estimates for the second quarter indicate further growth of 6.2 per cent.

Shares of Ever Glory United ended Monday at S$0.845, S$0.005 or 0.6 per cent higher, before the news.