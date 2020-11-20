You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ex-CEO of Hong Kong telco to become deputy CEO of Singtel's Singapore consumer business

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 4:51 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SINGTEL has named Anna Yip, former executive director and chief executive officer of Hong Kong telco Smartone Telecommunications, as deputy CEO of its Singapore consumer business, with effect from Dec 17.

Dr Yip will be responsible for ensuring Singtel's consumer business "becomes a leading digital services provider as 5G goes mainstream", Singtel said in a statement on Friday.

She will report to the Singapore consumer business' CEO and Group CEO-designate Yuen Kuan Moon.

Dr Yip had run Smartone's operations in Hong Kong and Macau since 2016. The telco was named "Best Mobile Carrier" by the Communication Association of Hong Kong in 2019 under her watch.

Before joining the telecoms industry, she had extensive experience in the credit card business, banking and consulting.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Yuen said that her experience in financial services and management consulting will be valuable in Singtel's "journey in the converging space of tech and telco". He added: "I look forward to having her on board to further distinguish our consumer business by leveraging her expertise in finance, technology and 5G to drive digital innovation and superior customer service in the mobile and home market."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

DBS seeks to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

Olam to acquire 51% stake in Togo state-owned cotton firm for 15.3m euros

Winding-up petition against KrisEnergy unit to be heard next week

Hot stock: SPH climbs 10.5% on heavy volume, hits four-month high

Sim Leisure's KidZania deal needs shareholder ratification after completion

SIA, SilkAir to resume flights to San Francisco, Nagoya from December 2020

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 04:47 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares supported by gains in retail, oil stocks

[LONDON] European stocks edged higher on Friday as gains in retail and oil shares offset worries about US politics...

Nov 20, 2020 04:47 PM
Banking & Finance

Aviva Singlife sees hot demand for S$550m notes as orders exceed S$3.5b

THE new S$550 million, 10.25-year unsecured notes by Aviva Singlife Holdings (ASH), priced at 3.375 per cent, have...

Nov 20, 2020 04:30 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end the week on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed the week with gains Friday though optimism over a vaccine was tempered by fears...

Nov 20, 2020 04:15 PM
Consumer

Temasek launches vehicle to super-charge agriculture, food deals

[SINGAPORE] Temasek International is setting up a new vehicle to help accelerate and manage agricultural and food...

Nov 20, 2020 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported for the 10th day

[SINGAPORE] There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon (Nov 20), all of which were imported...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: SPH climbs 10.5% on heavy volume, hits four-month high

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up in bank

Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers complete merger: Singtel

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, Straits Trading, Koufu, DBS, Singtel

DoctorxDentist's headache grows as MOH, medical bodies lean on platform

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for