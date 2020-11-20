Ex-CEO of Hong Kong telco to become deputy CEO of Singtel's Singapore consumer business

SINGTEL has named Anna Yip, former executive director and chief executive officer of Hong Kong telco Smartone Telecommunications, as deputy CEO of its Singapore consumer business, with effect from Dec 17.

Dr Yip will be responsible for ensuring Singtel's consumer business "becomes a leading digital services provider as 5G goes mainstream", Singtel said in a statement on Friday.

She will report to the Singapore consumer business' CEO and Group CEO-designate Yuen Kuan Moon.

Dr Yip had run Smartone's operations in Hong Kong and Macau since 2016. The telco was named "Best Mobile Carrier" by the Communication Association of Hong Kong in 2019 under her watch.

Before joining the telecoms industry, she had extensive experience in the credit card business, banking and consulting.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Yuen said that her experience in financial services and management consulting will be valuable in Singtel's "journey in the converging space of tech and telco". He added: "I look forward to having her on board to further distinguish our consumer business by leveraging her expertise in finance, technology and 5G to drive digital innovation and superior customer service in the mobile and home market."