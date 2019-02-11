You are here

Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning

Mon, Feb 11, 2019 - 2:53 PM
FORMER Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan will be joining DBS Group Holdings as group head of strategy and planning in April, DBS announced on Monday.

Mr Han will report to CEO Piyush Gupta and be a member of the group management committee. Mr Han will occupy the role held previously by Shee Tse Koon, who moved on to become DBS’s Singapore country head in December last year.

Mr Han was most recently CEO of Citibank Singapore, a position he held since 2012 where he had oversight of Citi’s onshore retail banking, wealth management, cards and personal loans, mortgage and retail SME (small and medium enterprises) businesses in Singapore, the statement said. He spent 27 years with the US bank, leading businesses in consumer banking, corporate banking and transaction banking.

In the statement, Mr Gupta said the bank has over the years made it a point to build its leadership primarily through growing its own timber, which has resulted in many capable leaders.

“However, from time to time, it is also good to supplement our bench with external talent, allowing us to gain from new perspectives. Kwee Juan will be a good addition, and I look forward to leading this solid team as we continue on our journey to enrich lives, transform businesses and make a sustainable difference in the communities we operate in,” Mr Gupta added.

